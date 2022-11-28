World's biggest wheelchair championship begins in Udaipur

Udaipur, Nov 28 The third National Wheelchair Cricket Championship began here on Sunday under the joint aegis of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Differently Abled Cricket Council of India, and Wheelchair Cricket India Association and with the support of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The programme started with message broadcast by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and the virtual inauguration address of State Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Tika Ram Julie and Rajasthan State Sports Council President Dr Krishna Poonia.

Welcoming the guests and the teams, Padma Shri Kailash Manav, the founder of the Sansthan, expressed gratitude to DCCI, terming this championship as a matter of pride for Udaipur and Rajasthan. Giving information about the championship, the President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Prashant Agarwal informed that this is the fourth national championship of various sports organised by the Sansthan in Udaipur.

Earlier, the Sansthan had organised blind cricket once and para swimming championship twice. He said that the Sansthan is working on the project of the National Para Sports Academy at Dabok. Secretary of Rajasthan State Sports Council, Dr G. Ale Sharma said that "resources are not important, intentions are important. Struggles will come in life, but those who pave the way are different people, and you are paramount among them." He said that top priority is being given to disabled sports in Rajasthan.

DCCI Secretary Ravikant Chauhan said that the Central government is giving enough importance to the sports of disabled people in the determination of sports policies. In the BCCI too, a separate committee was formed for the development of Divyang cricket. A friendly match of 10-10 overs between India A and India B team was started with batting by Umashankar Sharma, Rajasthan Specially-Abled Commissioner (State Minister), and bowling by Sansthan President Prashant.

He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has assured that there will be no dearth of funds for the development of sports for the differently-abled. Earlier in the morning, District Collector Tarachand Meena met the captains and players of all 16 teams participating in the championship. He said that sports have great importance in the all-round development of life. Describing the special abilities of the players, he said that they have created records in various fields. He gave best wishes while appealing to play every match of the championship with the spirit of sportsmanship. The game was coordinated by Jitendra Verma.

Sports Council Secretary Dr G.L. Sharma, Deaf Paralympic (Badminton) gold medalist Abhinav Sharma, International Squash Player Surbhi Mishra, Founder Kailash Manav, Former Dungarpur Mayor K.K. Gupta, DCCI Secretary Ravikant Chauhan, Joint Secretary Abhay Pratap Singh and Indian Wheelchair Captain of the cricket team Somjeet Singh along with President of the Sansthan Prashant Agarwal lit the lamp. The guests on the ground unfurled the national flag and took a salute from the march past of the participating teams.

Udaipur District Sports Officer Shakeel Hussain and District Cricket Officer Manoj Chaudhary, Yashwant Paliwal, and Prakash Jain were present on the occasion. Along with this, Vandana Agarwal, Palak Agarwal, Ravish Kavadia, Vishnu Sharma Hitaishi, Bhagwan Prasad Goud, Rohit Tiwari, Rajat Goud, Vikas Nigam, Narendra Singh and Dinesh Vaishnav of the Championship Organising Committee were also present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor