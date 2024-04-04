"Would love for Seb to come back": Lewis Hamilton backs Sebastian Vettel to return to F1

Tokyo [Japan], April 4 : The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton backed Sebastian Vettel as he faces concerns about who would succeed him at Mercedes for the 2025 season, stating he would "love" to see the German return to Formula One.

Hamilton, who has signed with Ferrari until 2025, has stated that he would like to see Mercedes replace him with "someone with integrity and values that are aligned with the team and where the team is going".

Earlier, Vettel admitted that he is considering a return to Formula One, citing ongoing negotiations with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and other team principals.

Four-time world champion Vettel called time on his illustrious Formula One career in 2022 after 16 seasons, but the German has since been linked with a return to the track.

"I would love for Seb to come back. He would be an amazing option for the team. A German driver, a multi-world championship-winning driver and someone who has got amazing values and continues to take this team forward. I'd love it if he came back," Hamilton said ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix as quoted by Sky Sports.

The seven-time champion was then questioned about whether he had thought about who Mercedes eventually signed and if he would rather have a rookie replace him or an experienced driver like Sebastian Vettel or Max Verstappen, who Wolff has stated would be his top choice should the Red Bull driver become available.

"I think the only thing I really care about is that the team takes on someone with integrity and values that are aligned with the team and where the team is going. Someone with compassion to work with all these great people and continue to lift them up," Hamilton said.

"There are so many great people in this team and as drivers there are some that are more selfish than others, there are some that are good drivers but perhaps not the best within team environments. I don't know because I've not been in with all of them, but I hope they find someone great," he added.

"They've already got George [Russell] and he's perfect for the team so finding a good match alongside him. They've got so many options," Hamilton stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor