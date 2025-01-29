WPBL 2025: Chennai Super Champs secure first win of season over Pune United

Mumbai, Jan 29 After days of near misses, Chennai Super Champs finally got the breakthrough, clinching their first tie victory in the World Pickleball League 2025 event with a well-earned 3-2 win over Pune United on Day 6 of the World Pickleball League.

The tie kicked off with an intense men’s singles battle between Pune’s William Sobek and Chennai’s Sonu Vishwakarma. Sonu displayed grit, keeping the contest tight at halftime, but Sobek’s perseverance proved decisive as he edged out a 16-13 win to give Pune an early lead. Chennai, however, quickly turned the tide in the women’s doubles. The introduction of a new pairing — Anna Patrimonio and Thaddea Lock—proved effective, as they achieved a strong second-half lead to claim a commanding 8-17 victory and level the tie at 1-1.

Momentum swung further in Chennai’s favour in the men’s doubles, where the experience of Etienne Blaszkewycz and Tanner Tomassi got the better of the young Pune duo - William Sobek and Vanshik Kapadia. In a gruelling battle, Chennai maintained their composure to secure a dominant 4-15 win, putting them ahead 2-1.

Needing just one more win to seal the tie, Chennai delivered in the women’s singles, where Sarah Jane Lim put on a clinical performance against Mollie Knaggs. Controlling the match from start to finish, Lim cruised to a 10-21 victory, ensuring Chennai’s long-awaited first triumph in the competition.

Pune salvaged some points in the final mixed doubles encounter, as Molly O’Donoghue and Louis Laville overcame a spirited fightback from Chennai’s Etienne Blaszkewycz and Tyra Calderwood. The English duo managed to regain momentum in the closing stages to secure an 18-14 win for Pune bringing the final score of the tie 3-2 in Chennai’s favour.

Brief scores:

1. Sonu Vishwakarma lost 16-13 to William Sobek

2. Thaddea Lock/Anna Clarice Patrimonio won 17-8 against Molly O’Donoghue/Brooke Revulta

3. Tanner Tomassi/Etienne Blaszkewycz won 15-4 against William Sobek/Vanshik Kapadia

4. Sarah Jane Lim won 21-10 against Mollie Knags

5. Tyra Calderwood/Etienne Blaszkewycz lost 18-14 against Molly O’Donoghue/Louis Laville

