WPGT 2024: Amandeep, Jasmine share lead after two days of 15th Leg

Hyderabad, Nov 21 Amandeep Drall had pars on her last 10 holes as she shot a second straight 2-under 70 to take a share of the lead in the 15th and final Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club here on Thursday.

Amandeep, who has one win this season, had two bogeys in her first four holes, but three birdies between the fifth and the eighth ensured a good round of 70 as she moved to 4-under 140 for two days. Jasmine Shekar, who bogeyed twice in the first three holes, shot 1-under 71 and was in shared lead at 4-under 140. Jasmine had four birdies against three bogeys.

Sneha Singh (71) and Nayanika Sanga (73) were tied for third as Hitaashee Bakshi, the leader on the Order of Merit, was sole fifth after cards of 69-73. Hitaashee had just one bogey on the Par-3 16th and parred all other 17 holes. Sneha and Nayanika had three birdies against one bogey each.

Vidhatri Urs, one of the two players to have won three times on the Tour this season, shot 70 while Gaurika Bishnoi shot 73 and the two were tied sixth at 1-under 143. Khushi Khanijau (71-73), Anvitha Narender (73-72), and amateur Kaya Daluwatte (70-76) rounded off the top ten.

The final round will see a close battle between the top seven players who are within three shots of each other. The lead group will comprise local Hyderabad star Sneha Singh, winner of the Hero OOM in 2023, Jasmine Shekar and Amandeep Drall.

The course was challenging and none of the players came back with a bogey-free round. The cut fell at 152 and 17 players made the final round of the final leg.

