WPGT 2025: Amateur Saanvi joins Rhea and Durga in lead in Leg 1

Jamshedpur, Jan 9 Amateur Saanvi Somu of Bangalore birdied the final two holes for the second day in a row, but this time it was to get into a share of the lead in the first Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2025 at the Golmuri Golf Course here on Thursday. Saanvi, who birdied the 17th and 18th holes on the first day to finish with a face-saving 75, did the same again. However, this time she carded 3-under 69 with three birdies and no bogeys.

The amateur star, who has in the past finished runner-up at the WPGT, birdied the fourth and then added gains on the 17th and the 18th to shoot the day’s only bogey-free round and also the tournament's only sub-par so far. Saanvi is now even par 144 for two days in the Rs.12 lakh event.

A total of 20 players made the cut which fell at 158.

Saanvi shares the lead with two of the first day’s co-leaders Rhea Purvi Saravanan (72-72) and Durga Nittur (72-72), as both carded their second straight even-par rounds at the Golmuri Golf Course, which hosted a Hero WPGT event for the first time. Rhea and Durga who played in the same group had contrasting rounds. Rhea was consistent with just one birdie on the 10th after an early bogey on Par-5 second.

Durga went through a run of eight holes from the third to the tenth with four birdies and four bogeys. She then bogeyed the 15th and birdied the 18th to finish at even par with five birdies and five bogeys in all. Sneha Singh, one of the three leaders after Day One, had a rough second day. Sneha, winner of the Hero WPGT Order of Merit in 2023, had six bogeys, two of them on Par-5s, against just two birdies for a 76 that saw her drop to sole sixth.

Amandeep Drall and Jasmine Shekar fired their second straight rounds of 73 each to be tied fourth at 2-over 146. Ananya Garg (75-74) was seventh, while Neha Tripathi (75-75) was eighth. Anisha Agarwalla (77-75) and Lavanya Jadon (75-77) making her pro debut, were tied ninth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor