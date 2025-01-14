WPGT 2025: Rhea hopes to build on success as Vani, Vidhatri return to action in second leg

Kolkata, Jan 14 A week after winning her maiden professional title, Rhea Purvi Saravanan will have the privilege of teeing off in the first group in the second leg of the WPGT 2025 season at the Tollygunge Club. Rhea will play alongside Durga Nittur and Lavanya Jadon, who made her pro debut only last week. They are among the 33 players who will compete for the Rs.13 lakh purse at the popular venue.

Rhea, who shot 72-72-71 last week, is hoping to build on the success as the event sees the return to action of Vidhtari Urs, who made a successful start to her pro career in 2024, seasoned Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari, both of whom are multiple time winners on the Tour.

Last season’s Order of Merit winner, Hitaashee Bakshi is skipping the event again, while Vidhatri Urs, three times winner in 2024, as well as Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar, who won twice each, will be hoping for early success in 2025.

The field also includes the 2023 Order of Merit-winner Sneha Singh and Neha Tripathi, who tied for fifth last week, Jasmine Shekar, who was third in the first leg, and Durga Nittur, who was fourth.

Amandeep Drall is seeking to find the form that saw her play on the Ladies European Tour, while other past winners, ready for the challenge and looking for a good start to the season, are Seher Atwal and Anvitha Narender. The dark horses could be Khushi Khanijau and Shweta Mansingh, both of whom have the experience to do well. The three amateurs in the field are Anaahat Bindra, Mehak Lohan, and Heena Kang.

Last week, Rhea Purvi got off to a fine start in the 2025 season of the Hero WPGT with a maiden win in the opening leg at the Golmuri Golf Club in Jamshedpur. The 22-year-old golfer from Kolar edged out amateur Saanvi Somu in the first play-off hole after both players were tied at 1-under 215 for three days. They shot 71 each on the final day. Rhea had rounds of 72-72-71, while Saanvi, who has time and again finished runner-up, shot 75-69-71.

Rhea, who is now in her fifth season as a pro, lives, and trains at Zion Hills, which is two hours away from Bengaluru. She bettered the Tied-eighth place finish in the 14th Leg of the 2024 HPWGT season.

