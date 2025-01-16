WPGT 2025: Sneha takes lead with second day’s best card in Leg 2

Kolkata, Jan 16 Sneha Singh powered her way to the day’s best score of 2-under 68 to take a one-shot lead in the second round of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2025 at the Tollygunge Club here on Thursday. Sneha (71-68), who won the Order of Merit in 2023, is now the only player under par at 1-under 139 and one-shot clear of Vani Kapoor (68-72), the first-round leader.

Anvitha Narender, who broke through for her maiden pro title last season, moved into sole third with cards of 74-72. Jasmine Shekar (74-73) and Ravjot K. Dosanjh (72-75) were tied for fourth at 3-over 147.

Sneha, who previously won on the Hero WPGT in February last year in the fourth leg, had an early bogey on the second hole. She quickly made up with a birdie on the third and the eighth. A birdie on the 11th and the 15th made it 3-under for her but a dropped shot on the final hole saw her finish at 68.

Vani had a roller-coaster of a round. She had three birdies, three bogeys, and three pars on the front nine and then three bogeys on the back nine on the 10th, 12th, and 14th. A birdie on the 17th saw her finish at 2-over. Anvitha had three bogeys in the first five holes but did well to come back with three birdies. However, she also gave away two more bogeys for a 72.

Kriti Chowhan (75-73) was sixth at 4-over 148, Khushi Khanijau (73-77) was seventh at 6-over 150 and Anahita Singh (74-78) at 8-over 152 was eighth. Rhea Purvi Sarvanan (78-75) and Lavanya Jadon (76-77) were tied for ninth.

Some of the bigger names continued to struggle as Vidhtari Urs (79-75) was T-11 as Neha Tripathi (81-75) made an improvement but was still T-14 as was Seher Atwal (77-79). Amandeep Drall (79-79) made the cut, which was applied at 14-over 148, and 22 players went through to the final round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor