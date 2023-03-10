WPL 2023: We need to bounce back quickly, says Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning

Mumbai, March 10 The Delhi Capitals faced their first loss in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 after they went down by eight wickets against Mumbai Ind and captain Meg Lanning feels her side needs to bounce back quickly in the tournament.

On Thursday night at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, the Delhi Capitals were all out for 105 before the Mumbai Ind chased down their target in 15 overs with two wickets in hand.

"We were in a decent position at one point of our batting innings, but we lost wickets at crucial times. We didn't get enough runs for our bowlers to defend. But that's the way the game goes. You win some and you lose some. We need to bounce back quickly," said Lanning.

The Australian legend also expressed that the Delhi Capitals didn't adjust to the pitch quickly.

"The wicket was a bit different during our game against Mumbai Ind. I thought 150 was a par score on that wicket. The pitch was more bowler-friendly than it has been and we didn't adjust to the wicket as quickly as we would've liked," she said.

"Partnerships are crucial with the bat. We should've had a set batter in the back end of the innings. But we fought reasonably hard with the ball, so there were some positives. We'll learn what we can from the loss and move on to the next game against Gujarat, which is going to be exciting," she added.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Giants in their next game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

