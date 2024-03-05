WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals women accorded grand welcome ahead of home debut

New Delhi, March 5 The Delhi Capitals Women's team received a grand welcome from the team’s official fan club, DC Toli, upon their arrival in the national capital.

DC are set to play in a home venue for the first time since the Women's Premier League (WPL) came into existence in 2023.

The Delhi leg of the WPL commences on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The home team, led by Meg Lanning, will square off against the Mumbai Indians in their maiden home game.

The first half of the league was held in Bengaluru.

Capitals, who reached the final in the inaugural edition of the tournament, currently sit on top of the table with six points after three wins in four games

