WPL 2024: It’s been outstanding the way Sciver Brunt step up as MI leader, says Amelia Kerr

Bengaluru, March 3 Leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who finished off the chase for Mumbai Indians through an unbeaten 24-ball 40 against thoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Saturday’s match of 2024 WPL, praised Nat Sciver-Brunt for stepping up as an outstanding leader in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence.

Nat’s WPL captaincy debut saw Mumbai lose to UP Warriorz by seven wickets earlier this week, but on Saturday, she shuffled her bowlers well right from the first six overs and prevented RCB’s power-packed batting line-up from being settled at the crease, resulting in them making 131/6, which Mumbai chased down in 15.1 overs.

"Nat has been amazing. Obviously, Harman has been an incredible leader for Mumbai. For Nat to step up the way she has, has been outstanding. She has captained England before in games and she has got a great way about it. She is very level and calm and has a good cricket brain.

"I thought tonight was exceptional as well. It's been great. We are obviously looking to having Harman back too. She is key for Mumbai, but Nat has done a great job and I think that is the beauty of this team is that everything is so seamless, and we just get on with it," said Amelia in the post-match press conference.

Asked on how Mumbai turned around things after the loss to UP Warriorz, Amelia explained, "Nobody goes out to play sport to lose. In this tournament with so many games, you are going to lose a game at some point. It is about taking learnings from it, and I think we did it really well to turn it around and put a complete performance.

"We reviewed that game and spoke about being more aggressive with bat and ball. Also our fielding, going for catches. It showed today. It was probably our best fielding performance. That’s what good teams do, they can turn around losses and learn quickly, which we saw today."

Mumbai also put up an improved fielding performance and Amelia credited the attitude shown by the fielders behind the good showing on the field. "Every training gives the opportunity to field and give the volume in. It won’t change overnight. But fielding is an attitude thing. You want the ball. That is the key for us and the message is that we don’t care if we make mistakes when we are 100% committed.

"I think that attitude was turned around, going for everything, diving for everything. You want that energy and commitment, which is what we brought today. I think, that’s how you can turn things around. It is not necessarily anything technical. It is about wanting the ball and backing yourself to get there and to catch it and to have that belief."

Amelia signed off by saying silencing a partisan crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium turned out to be great for the team. “Turning up here is very loud. Not being the home team, it obviously was very loud and they were cheering for RCB.

"When we got that partnership and got off to a flier, it was nice to hear them quiet. It is great to play in that atmosphere because it is not something we get to experience and it is what we love about coming to India."

