WPL 2024: Looking forward to helping Delhi Capitals win as many games as possible, says captain Meg Lanning ahead of opener

Bengaluru, Feb 22 Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the Womens Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday and their skipper Meg Lanning said last season's runners-up are looking forward to winning as many matches as possible in this season.

Speaking ahead of their opening match, the Delhi Capitals' captain said, "Our preparations have been great. We've had a bit more time to get together as a squad this year. We've had some camps throughout the year as well, which has helped the players to improve."

Delhi Capitals, the JSW and GMR Co-owned franchise, finished runner-up in the inaugural season in 2023 and will be hoping to go all the way in the second season.

When asked about her own preparations for the tournament, Meg Lanning said, "I've been looking forward to this tournament for a while. It was great to be a part of this tournament last season. I've been playing some cricket in Australia. I am coming into this tournament with confidence and looking forward to helping the Delhi Capitals win as many games as possible."

Lanning also said that the Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has shown a lot of improvement since the first season.

"She has really matured as a player in the last 12 months. She can play multiple roles for us depending on the game situation. She can finish the innings off with the bat. Moreover, one of the biggest improvements in her game has been her bowling and her ability to execute under pressure," said the Delhi Capitals captain.

Speaking about playing the WPL 2024 in Bengaluru, Lanning said, "I have not been to Bengaluru before so it's been nice to experience a new city. The girls and I have thoroughly enjoyed being here so far. The people of the city love their cricket and support the game extremely well. It's great that the WPL is moving to different cities and exposing the game to different fans."

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians at 7:30 PM on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor