WPL 2024: Mary Kom, Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted watching Delhi Capitals and RCB match

New Delhi, March 11 While India has been witnessing the ongoing women’s cricket carnival, top Indian actor-entrepreneur Kareena Kapoor Khan and boxing great MC Mary Kom were seen together enjoying the thrilling action between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley stadium here on Sunday.

Kareena was also bestowed with the honour of tossing the coin, to which she received a roaring applause from the high-powered crowd from the capital as she stepped onto the pitch.

Both Kareena and Mary Kom, PUMA brand ambassadors, were spotted cheering enthusiastically for the players and relishing every moment of the match from the stand. Several iconic women from the country such as fashion designer Masaba Gupta, Vineeta Singh, cofounder of SUGAR Cosmetics and media influencer and news anchor Faye D’Souza attended the match. Immersed in the spirit of the game, they were often spotted grouping up to capture iconic moments with selfies, video stories and images for their social media handles.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom took to social media to share her exciting experience of watching the women’s cricket match live from the stands. She shared photos of her visit with a caption that reads: “What a game to be a part of!!! It was a beautiful feeling to see a full stadium. And especially seeing so many women supporting women was special. Together, let’s ensure that every girl who dreams of pursuing sport has the chance to thrive and succeed!”

Their high-octane presence added an extra layer of excitement to the lively atmosphere of the stadium and underlined the great entertainment value and power of women’s cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor