WPL 2025: Danni Wyatt is strong contender for RCB's opening spot, says Veda

New Delhi, Nov 7 India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy feels that Danni Wyatt, who was traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from UP Warriorz, will be a strong contender for the opening spot to pair with captain Smriti Mandhana at the top in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. RCB retained their core players like Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana apart from captain Smriti, who led them to the title in the 2024 season.

The champion side released Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Heather Knight, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar and Simran Dil Bahadur ahead of next month's auction.

"It's taken two years for the first trade in the WPL, and RCB has made it happen. RCB have been struggling to find a partner for Smriti Mandhana, and now, with Danni Wyatt, I think she’s a strong contender for that opening spot. Smriti likes stability with her partner at the top, so with Danni, she’ll likely give herself more time to play longer innings. We saw Sophie Devine playing in the middle order for New Zealand, and I think RCB will want to keep her there, where she can provide that power surge for the squad," Veda Krishnamurthy told JioCinema.

Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra said pacer Issy Wong's performance last season led to her release from the Mumbai Indians squad and the side will look to target a wicketkeeper in the auction.

"I feel this move was expected from MI because Wong’s performance last season wasn’t great, and even for England, her form has been inconsistent. If you look at MI’s overall squad, they haven’t disturbed their core, but it’ll be interesting to see their approach in the mini-auction. They released two middle-order batters, Humaira Kazi and Fatima Jaffer, so they’ll likely target a wicketkeeper and an overseas player to bolster the squad," Reema said on MI not retaining Issy Wong.

Veda Krishnamurthy further added: "MI might be saving a significant portion of their purse to go after an overseas all-rounder, either fast-bowling or spin-bowling. Even in the first edition, they seemed a player short after Amelia Kerr’s dismissal. Last year, Humaira was in the eleven but wasn’t utilised as a batter, though she contributed with the ball. I feel there’s a vacant spot that MI will look to address in this auction. Their mistake in last year’s eliminator was failing to finish the game, so I think they’ll focus on filling that gap."

On runners-up Delhi Capitals retaining Annabel Sutherland, Veda feels the franchise has backed the senior pro for her versatile skills while expressing her surprise over Sneha Deepthi’s retention as a capped player.

"Last year, Annabel Sutherland was slightly less experienced in subcontinent conditions. But after her impressive performances for Australia following the last WPL season, including her contributions in the recent World Cup, DC has trusted her and retained her. She’s shown her potential with crucial wickets, bowling in the death overs, and batting at No. 8. DC values her skills and is sticking with her," Veda said.

"I’m surprised, though, to see the third team in a row not retaining a second wicketkeeper, so keepers will be in high demand this auction. I’m also uncertain about Sneha Deepthi’s role; she’s been retained as a capped player with a 30-lakh tag, which is a bit surprising," she added.

