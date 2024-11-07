WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians release Issy Wong, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer and Priyanka Bala

New Delhi, Nov 7 Mumbai Indians, the 2023 winners of Women’s Premier League (WPL), have let go of tearaway England pacer Issy Wong, as well as uncapped India trio of Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer and Priyanka Bala ahead of the upcoming 2025 player auction.

Issy’s release by MI came as surprising news, as the pacer has the distinction of taking the first-ever hat-trick of the tournament -– coming against the UP Warriorz in the 2023 Eliminator. But with her own dwindling form and MI having a senior tearaway pacer in Shabnim Ismail, Issy has been let go of by the franchise.

“It’s about giving ourselves an option in the overseas area really having got Shabnim Ismail in last year, who effectively took her spot in the team,” said head coach Charlotte Edwards in a statement.

Humairaa and Priyanka did get to play WPL games but weren’t able to leave a big impression, while Fatima, who is the niece of legendary batter Wasim Jaffer, didn’t get to play a game in WPL 2024, where they bowed out in the Eliminator after a defeat to eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. “It is never an easy time. We obviously had a great couple of years. Your job is to always strengthen the team and that is what we have set out to do and leave ourselves options where we feel we need to strengthen,” added Charlotte.

MI have chosen to retain their core players in Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Sajeevan Sajana, and Shabnim Ismail.

They have also retained uncapped players in Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, and Keerthana Balakrishnan. 11 of the 14 players retained by MI are capped international players, with 10 of them having been a part of the squad that won the WPL 2023 title. MI goes into next month's player auction with a purse of INR 2.65 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor