WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey design celebrating strength, heritage

Mumbai, Jan 16 Former winners Mumbai Indians on Thursday revealed their new team jersey for Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, featuring a distinctive design that pays homage to Mumbai's coastal heritage while embracing modernity.

The jersey maintains the team's signature blue and gold while introducing striking coral accents, creating a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style.

The design draws inspiration from Mumbai's iconic coastline, incorporating a unique pattern that symbolises the steadfast rocks along the Arabian Sea. This element represents the team's unwavering determination and resilience, qualities that define both the city of Mumbai and its cricket team.

The carefully chosen palette tells its own story: the classic blue represents the team's strong foundation and trustworthy character, while the gold elements symbolise their championship aspirations. The addition of coral brings fresh energy to the design, marking an exciting new chapter in the team's journey.

Mumbai Indians, who defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to win the title in the inaugural edition of the WPL in 2023, have assembled a strong squad for the 2025 edition.

They had retained 14 players ahead of the mini-auction, which included skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail and Amanjot Kaur. In the auction held on December 23, they picked Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, and Akshita Maheshwari.

They will now be banking on this powerful squad comprising experienced and talented youngsters to regain the title.

