WPL 2025 Player Auction: Two-time runners-up Delhi Capitals look to fine-tune squad

Bengaluru, Dec 14 Delhi Capitals, the side that finished runners-up in both editions of the Women’s Premier League, are geared up for the WPL 2025 Player Auction on Sunday, as they look to fine-tune their existing squad as they enter with the team with the smallest purse to use.

“I’m not too worried about having the smallest purse in the room because we’ve got a relatively small amount of shopping to do. We’ve done our discussions leading up to the auction, and our scouting team has had a thorough look at a lot of local talent during the off-season. We’re confident of filling in the minor gaps and making our squad most complete,” said head coach Jonathan Batty.

Ahead of the auction, Delhi Capitals had released Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Aparna Mondal and Ashwani Kumari.

"We look at stats, a whole lot of data, and also integrate it all with the wealth of experience that's there already. Sourav Ganguly's experience in the game is second to none in world cricket. We pick his brain on how we can improve, what we can look to do in the auction as well,” he added.

The WPL 2025 Auction is scheduled to be held on Sunday in Bengaluru, with 120 players set to go under the hammer for selection by the five franchises.

The auction pool includes 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, featuring three emerging talents from Associate Nations. Of these, 30 players are capped (9 Indian, 21 overseas), while 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 overseas). With most franchises retaining their core squads, only 19 slots remain open, including 5 for overseas players.

The marquee players in this year’s auction include Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), alongside several other prominent names.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor