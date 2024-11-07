WPL 2025: RCB retain Smriti, Perry, Ghosh, Shreyanka, Asha; let go of Heather, Nadine, Shubha

New Delhi, Nov 7 Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have retained their core players like captain Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, and Asha Sobhana ahead of 2025 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The side has let go of Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Heather Knight, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar and Simran Dil Bahadur.

“The WPL retention and release is always a balancing act heading into a mini-auction,” said head coach Luke Williams. “We really came to retain a significant number of players that were involved in the championship-winning team from last season, but, also, gave ourselves the flexibility and opportunity to select some targetted players in the auction to give us some depth going into the next season.”

“Disha, Heather, Nadine, Indrani, Simran, Shraddha, and Shubha have been released. We thank them for their significant contribution and we wish them all the best for the future," he said.

Shreyanka, the India all-rounder who became the leading wicket-taker in the WPL 2024 triumph, expressed gratitude for her being retained by RCB. "Playing for the team I’ve admired since childhood and then going on to win the trophy with them still feels surreal at times.

But what truly makes this journey special isn’t just the cricket or the victories—it’s the culture of support, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds we’ve built in that dressing room.”

“It’s about pushing each other to be our best, both on and off the field. There’s something uniquely powerful about being part of a team that’s as much about people and values as it is about performance. I’m excited to keep building on what we’ve started, alongside such inspiring teammates and our incredible fans who make every moment even more meaningful through this season too."

RCB will go into the auction, to be held next month, with a purse of INR 3.25 crore. Leg-spinner Asha, who played a pivotal role in RCB winning the title as part of the spin trio with Shreyanka and Sophie Molineux, went on to make her India debut in T20Is and ODIs, apart from playing in the T20 World Cup last month. She spoke about her happiness in being retained by the franchise.

"Staying with RCB means more to me than just wearing the jersey—it’s about being part of a family united by passion, purpose, and a shared belief in each other. My journey here has been nothing short of life-changing.”

“There was a time when I was ready to hang up my boots, uncertain of my place in the game. But being part of this team reignited something in me— a renewed sense of belief and purpose. It rekindled my dreams and led me to achieve what I once thought was out of reach: making my debut for India,” she said.

“Every training session, every match with RCB reminds me of the limitless potential within me, despite the challenges and setbacks. It’s the incredible team culture here that has shaped me both as a player and as a person. The support, the resilience, and the drive we share push me to strive for my very best, every single day.”

RCB retained players: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry (overseas), Richa Ghosh, Sabbineni Meghana, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Wareham (overseas), Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine (overseas), Sophie Molineux (overseas), Ekta Bisht, Kanika Ahuja, Kate Cross (overseas), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge (overseas, traded in from UP Warriorz).

