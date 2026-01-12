WPL 2026: Destructive Harris helps RCB go top of the table with second win

Navi Mumbai, Jan 12 A blistering opening partnership between Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana made light work of a modest chase as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cruised to an emphatic nine-wicket victory over UP Warriorz (UPW) with 47 balls remaining at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, establishing RCB’s second consecutive win in their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 campaign.

Chasing a modest total of 144, RCB's opening pair was out of control from the start. Grace Harris smashed an extraordinary 85 runs from 40 balls while hitting ten boundaries and five sixes, forming a 137-run partnership at the top of the order.

This record-breaking partnership established RCB's highest opening partnership in the WPL to date. Mandhana perfectly supported Harris by striking nine boundaries during her 32-ball knock, remaining not out on 47 runs. This match was decided long before it officially concluded, as the partnership was broken by Shikha Pandey; however, by that time, RCB had only needed to score seven runs from 74 balls.

As soon as RCB promoted Richa Ghosh, who batted No.3, to finish the game, she quickly scored four runs from two balls and wrapped up another dominating win for the Royal Challengers.

Mandhana, after winning the toss, made the bold decision to bowl first and was backed by an excellent performance by RCB bowlers, who excelled in executing Mandhana's game plan with great discipline by taking apart UP Warriorz's top and middle order.

With Harleen Deol (11) promoted to open with Meg Lanning (14), it was evident that the UP Warriorz structure was in disarray as they both struggled to score runs due to RCB's exceptional line and length. Additionally, Phoebe Litchfield's promising inning also ended abruptly for 20 as she was unable to build upon her positive start.

UPW's innings completely fell apart in the middle. Kiran Navgire's (5) and Shweta Sehrawat's (0) poor shot-making resulted in the Warriors losing five wickets after having a total of 50 runs.

Fortunately, the outgoing captain, Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin were able to recover the innings with a combination of skill and determination. Deepti and Dottin put on a remarkable 93-run unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket, helping the UP Warriorz reach a final total of 143 runs for five wickets after twenty overs. Deepti finished the match with an unbeaten score of 45, and Dottin with an unbeaten score of 40, mixing patience with aggression.

This partnership was the second-highest sixth-wicket stand in the history of the WPL, only behind the unbroken 109-run partnership between Poonam Khemnar and Deepti Sharma against Gujarat Giants in Delhi in 2024 and just ahead of the 69-run partnership between Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma against RCB at the same venue in 2023.

Ironically, Dottin’s night also included a forgettable moment with the ball. In the sixth over of the chase, she conceded 32 runs — the only over she bowled — giving away three fours and three sixes, along with a no-ball, as Harris alone plundered 30 runs off the bat in a decisive burst.

There were several standout performances by RCB throughout this match, but Nadine de Klerk was by far the best bowler of the day, taking 2 wickets for 28 runs. Shreyanka Patil provided key breakthroughs by dismissing Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield in the same over, though she proved expensive at the death to finish with 2 for 50. Linsey Smith and Arundhati Reddy were economical in their spells, rounding off an otherwise solid bowling effort.

After winning both of their matches and earning two points for each, RCB moves to the top of the league table with four points. Gujarat Giants also have four points; however, RCB has a far greater net run rate than the Giants, so they remain at the top of the league table on Wednesday, before the next match between the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants, where the Giants hope to add to their points total.

RCB’s emphatic win also entered the record books. It became the third-biggest victory in WPL history by balls remaining, and the biggest for the franchise, with 47 balls left, behind only Delhi Capitals’ 77-ball win over Gujarat Giants (2023) and 66-ball win over Mumbai Indians (2023).

Brief scores:

UP Warriorz Women 143/5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 45 not out, Deandra Dottin 40 not out; Nadine de Klerk 2-28; Shreyanka Patil 2-50 ) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 145/1 in 12.1 overs (Grace Harris 85, Smriti Mandhana 47 not out; Sikha Pandey 1-28) by nine wickets.

