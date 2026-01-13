WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Carey steer Mumbai Indians to dominant win over Gujarat Giants

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 A magnificent captain's knock by Harmanpreet Kaur, a vital contribution by Amanjot Kaur, and a late blitz from Nicola Carey helped the Mumbai Indians clinch their second win of the season as they beat the Gujarat Giants by seven wickets in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, here at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting target of 193, MI showed composure and firepower in equal measure, with Harmanpreet finishing the game in style to cap a dominant batting display from the Kaurs — Amanjot and Harmanpreet.

Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field, a decision that initially seemed risky as Gujarat Giants piled on the runs. Asked to bat first, the Giants made an explosive start, racing to 62 for 1 in the Power-play. Beth Mooney, who was dropped on a duck by G. Kamalini off Shabnim Ismail in the first over, capitalised fully on the reprieve and scored freely. Sophie Devine fell early for eight to Ismail, but Kanika Ahuja, promoted to No. 3, ensured Gujarat stayed on the front foot with an aggressive approach.

Amelia Kerr pulled things back for Mumbai after the Power-play by dismissing Mooney for 33, breaking a key 42-run stand. Ashleigh Gardner chipped in with a brisk 20 off 11 balls before being trapped in front, yet Gujarat reached the halfway mark in a strong position at 99 for 3. Kanika’s enterprising knock of 35 off 18 balls ended in the 11th over, allowing MI to apply the brakes through the middle overs.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the final phase. In a bold tactical call, Gujarat retired Ayushi Soni in the 16th over after her 11 off 14 balls. The move paid rich dividends as Bharti Fulmali walked in and turned the game on its head. After surviving two close LBW appeals on consecutive deliveries, Fulmali unleashed a stunning assault, smashing three fours and three sixes in a breathtaking unbeaten 36 off 15 balls.

Georgia Wareham played the perfect foil with a composed 43 not out, as Gujarat plundered 23 runs from the final over and 62 runs from the last five overs to post a mammoth 192 for 5. For Mumbai, Shabnim Ismail (1/25), Hayley Matthews (1/34), Nicola Carey (1/36), and Amelia Kerr (1/40) picked up a wicket apiece.

Chasing the big total, the Mumbai Indians were jolted early when G Kamalini (13 off 12) was stumped smartly by Beth Mooney off Renuka Singh Thakur. Hayley Matthews looked ominous, striking three fours and a six in her 12-ball 22, before Kashvee Gautam removed her after switching ends in her second spell. With MI 48 for 2 at the end of the Power-play, the responsibility fell on the two Kaurs.

Amanjot Kaur, promoted to No. 3, played a fearless knock, hammering 40 off just 26 balls with seven boundaries. At the other end, Harmanpreet Kaur took her time to settle before shifting gears, the pair adding a crucial 72-run stand for the third wicket. Amanjot was eventually dismissed by Sophie Devine, but the damage had been done.

Harmanpreet, who enjoyed three lives during her innings, went on to register her fifth half-century against the Giants and became only the second player in WPL history, after Nat Sciver-Brunt, to cross the 1000-run mark. Nicola Carey then provided the finishing touches with a fluent unbeaten 38 off 23 balls, laced with six boundaries. Harmanpreet sealed the chase with the winning boundary in the final over, finishing on a superb 71 off 43 deliveries, which included seven fours and two sixes.

Broef scores:

Gujarat Giants 192/5 in 20 overs (Georgia Wareham 43 not out, Bharti Fulmali 36 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1-25, Hayley Matthews 1-34) lost to Mumbai Indians 193/3 in 19.3 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 71 not out, Amanjot Kaur 40; Kashvee Gautam 1-33, Renuka Singh 1-39) by seven wickets.

