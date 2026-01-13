WPL 2026: Injured Anushka Sharma to miss action for 'short period', inform Gujarat Giants

Navi Mumbai, Jan 13 Gujarat Giants confirmed that Anushka Sharma, who was out from Tuesday's action against the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, has "sustained a minor injury" and will be out of action for a shorter period.

Anushka was seen wearing a strapping on her right hand ahead of Tuesday's match.

"Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants confirm that young batter Anushka Sharma will be out of action for a short period as she recovers from a minor injury sustained while fielding during our match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday night.

"Anushka is under the close supervision of the team’s medical staff and is progressing well. She will be a big miss for the side, but her health and long-term well-being remain our priority. The entire Gujarat Giants family is firmly behind her and looks forward to welcoming her back soon," the Gujarat Giants said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anushka, a 22-year-old batting all-rounder, was snapped up by Gujarat Giants (GG) in the WPL 2026 auction after a keen bidding battle with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). She wasted little time in announcing her arrival, striking a fluent 44 off 30 balls on her WPL debut at No. 3 against UP Warriorz (UPW), an innings that laid the foundation for GG’s first-ever winning start to a WPL season.

Ayushi Soni was handed a debut cap by the Giants, replacing Anushka in the eleven.

Gujarat Giants' initial performance has been impressive this season, with two victories out of two matches -- versus Warriorz and an extremely tight game against Delhi Capitals. They stand in second position in the WPL points table currently, as MI has won only one of their first two matches.

However, MI has a strong history against the Giants, having beaten them in each of their previous seven matches in WPL history. For the Mumbai Indians, a fit-again Hayley Matthews is back in the eleven as Nat Sciver-Brunt is unwell.

