WPL 2026: Sajana top-scores with 45 as MI make a competitive 154/6 against RCB

Navi Mumbai, Jan 9 Sajeevan Sajana top-scored with a counter-attacking 45 off 25 balls and made the most of being dropped twice early on as Mumbai Indians (MI) posted a competitive 154/6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

On a tacky pitch, incisive new-ball spells by Lauren Bell, Linsey, and Nadine de Klerk had reduced the defending champions to 67/4 after 11 overs. But Sajana’s 82-run stand off 49 balls with Nicola Carey (40) pushed them beyond the 150-mark. For RCB, Nadine picked 4-22, and they need 155 to win, with dew expected to aid their chase.

Lauren delivered a superb opening spell to give RCB the early edge. The England pacer bowled a brilliant maiden first over and constantly troubled Amelia Kerr via outswinger and fuller length balls before finally dismissing her for a scratchy four off 15 balls.

Lauren’s short-of-the-length ball outside off-stump forced a desperate Amelia into a mistimed swipe, and the top-edge was caught by extra cover. G. Kamalini kept MI going by punching off Linsey Smith twice for boundaries, before driving Lauren for another four.

When Linsey returned, Kamalini was quick to pull and sweep her for boundaries, as 13 runs came off the final Power-play over. But RCB struck a crucial blow when Richa Ghosh’s sharp glovework stumped Nat Sciver-Brunt for just four.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur attempted to steady the innings, punching a boundary through midwicket before lofting another over extra cover. But Shreyanka Patil struck on her WPL comeback when Kamalini chopped on to her stumps for 32 while attempting to sweep off her.

Harmanpreet’s dismissal deepened MI’s troubles when she nicked behind a length delivery outside off-stump from Nadine de Klerk while trying to hit an expansive cover drive. RCB could have got another wicket if Dayalan Hemalatha and later substitute fielder Sayali Satghare hadn’t dropped Sajana’s catch.

It proved to be costly as Sajana lofted and slogged Radha Yadav for six and four, even as Nicola Carey slashed off her for another boundary. More runs came off Sajana’s willow when she pulled and lofted Arundhati Reddy for consecutive fours.

Despite Nadine’s return, Sajana continued her merry run by slashing and whipping for her boundaries before pulling through the gap for another four. Nicola, meanwhile, reverse-swept Shreyanka for four before going over Arundhati’s head for another boundary. But Sajana and Nicola were caught out in the final over off Nadine, though MI managed to get past 150.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 154/6 in 20 overs (Sajeevan Sajana 45, Nicola Carey 40; Nadine de Klerk 4-26, Lauren Bell 1-14) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

