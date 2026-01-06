WPL 2026: Wouldn't mind being at non-striker's end to see Navgire clear the ropes, says Dottin

New Delhi, Jan 6 Deandra Dottin has always made headlines for her big-hitting skills complemented by the ability to get big scalps as a seamer. The first-ever centurion in Women’s T20Is will be seen in action in 2026 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after UP Warriorz (UPW) secured her services for Rs 80 lakh in last year’s mega auction.

Her WPL 2025 campaign for Gujarat Giants (GG) saw her incisive bowling spells fetching nine wickets at an economy of 8.43 standing out more than her batting returns of 142 runs coming at a strike-rate of 154.35. It didn’t translate in a winning campaign for GG as Deandra tore her patella tendon ligament during warm-ups before the crucial playoff clash and had to sit out to make a total recovery.

Now after turning out in The Hundred and WBBL, Deandra has set her sights firmly on winning the WPL 2026 crown in UPW colours. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Deandra, despite being jet-lagged and tired, opened up on joining a revamped UPW squad led by Meg Lanning, the prospect of joining forces with fellow power-hitter Kiran Navgire, and the rise of Indian domestic talent via WPL. Excerpts:

Q. What are your first impressions of this UP Warriorz setup, and what excites you most about this team?

A. It's been pretty good to join this team. We actually had a get-together on Sunday in the team room and it was really fun with all the laughter and stuff. Like everybody says, first impression counts.

I mean everything doesn't always go to plan, but then you actually do have a plan and you try to stick to it. The impression right now is to go on in this tournament and actually play, be consistent, compete and in the end take away the trophy.

Q. How do you see Meg Lanning’s leadership shaping this squad, and what stood out in your early conversations with the coaches?

A. I think Meg Lanning is a phenomenal leader and person, to be honest. She's actually someone who is really good to have in your team, as well as a leader and a player. The discussions with the coaches and stuff have all been really good, to be honest. It’s great in ensuring that you know your role and you're in the frame of mind to get going in the first game.

Q. How satisfying has it been for you to watch Indian domestic players emerge as match-winners in the WPL?

A. To be honest, it's really good to see. Last year I've seen a couple of new faces and domestic players doing really good things and it's just a matter for them to continue working hard for their fitness and in their physical preparation for cricket.

Then they will actually be amongst the big ones, like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh and other such players in the Indian team and probably travelling all over the world playing franchise cricket as well. But it's really pleasing to see that they actually are stepping up and their cricket is improving very fast.

Q. What makes the WPL different from other franchise tournaments you've been part of?

A. To be honest, it's a bit different, though it's the same 20-over format. But it’s just that it's more in India where it is the island for the sport and the love for cricket seen here. So it’s a bit more exciting when it comes to the crowd and the fans and actually playing cricket in India.

It's just a bit more, like what should I say? I don't know, but it's just a bit more different from other franchise (leagues), whereas other franchises are actually having their own difference in many ways.

Q. How big a role power hitting plays now in women's cricket, and how much has that evolved in the last few years?

A. To be honest, the power hitting game in women's cricket is really good at the moment and it has evolved and it has improved a whole heap. I mean, like probably over the past two years and very quickly it has gone up. Players are actually eager to work on that part of their cricket in terms of getting that excitement over there in cricket.

Q. In UPW, there’s a power-hitter in Kiran Navgire. How exciting it is for you to team up with her this season?

A. It's very exciting to be honest. I definitely wouldn't mind being at the non-striker’s end and watching her get her groove on and hitting those balls outside the park.

Q. Can you speak about the changes you've made to your recovery and preparation routine that helps you sustain all-round performances in hectic cricketing calendar?

A. The most important thing I've been focusing on for the past couple of months is my fitness. After I had my injury last year with my knee, it's just a matter of keeping (myself) lean so that I can actually be more agile and quick, as well as trying to keep myself injury free. I don't really change it too much (in terms of skill training). I just keep it simple in terms of what I'm actually working on.

Q. What's your biggest takeaway in terms of the WPL's impact in developing more fast bowlers?

A. It's just a matter of sticking to what works for you and like trying to improve the rounds or the mistakes that you've made. Like I said, it's just keeping it simple and not trying to add too much stuff to what's actually working for you.

I mean, it's okay to work on new things, but, then, you say you are at training and you work on death bowling. Then you work on probably your slower ball, and then you're working on your line and length. So it's just a matter of keeping it simple and keeping your composure.

Q. UP Warriorz haven’t won the WPL title yet. As someone joining a revamped squad, what do you think is the key for this team to go all the way to the trophy?

A. To be honest, I just think that we just need to be consistent and just play with freedom and just be fearless. I mean, like not reckless or anything around it, just enjoy playing the game.

Q. As a senior overseas player, how much responsibility do you feel toward helping younger Indian players develop their skills?

A. Well, as an overseas player and as a senior player, you always have responsibilities, no matter what team you're playing. Even if it's like helping a teammate that if you see that she's probably needing help in terms of her backlift or how she plays the ball or something like that, there's always responsibilities for us as senior players. In any way, I don't mind helping no matter which category it is in.

