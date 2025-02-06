WPL: We're here to compete really hard, not shying away from it, says Giants' coach Klinger

New Delhi, Feb 6 Ahead of 2025 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Gujarat Giants head coach Michael Klinger said the team is geared up to compete really well and aim to reach the final of the competition this year.

The side recently announced Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as their captain for WPL 2025.

“All the players are really excited. The overseas players will start arriving over the next day or two and then we can all start work together. We're certainly here to compete really hard. We're looking forward to playing some really strong cricket and hopefully qualify for the finals. We’re not shying away from it, that's going to be our aim this season.

“I feel we've got the team to do it, in terms of a few additions, but also one of the things I was really proud of is, since the last WPL season that we've had, is that six of our players playing in the A team, and some someone of them playing for the first time playing in the senior team. So, just with those experiences and exposure to the top-level cricket and other franchise cricket as well. That’s going to hold us in good stead,” said Klinger in a press conference, where the side’s jersey was officially unveiled.

In the first two seasons of the WPL, Giants finished at the bottom of the points table on both occasions. Last year, they lost the services of India all-rounder Harleen Deol due to a knee injury which needed surgery.

With Giants set to open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on February 14, Harleen was understandably excited about being fully fit for WPL 2025 at the venue where she hit her first international century for India.

“I missed the last season because of an injury, so I am even more keen to play this edition. I've got a lovely memory of scoring my maiden ton in Vadodara, but in cricket, you have start from zero every day. If you’ve scored runs before that doesn’t mean you have those runs in your pocket already. So, I'm very excited to be playing there for this tournament, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Fresh from her second consecutive U19 World Cup triumph, fast-bowler Shabnam Shakil talked about how being a part of the Gujarat Giants in the WPL has helped in her growth as a player.

“There have been plenty of learnings with the exposure to experienced players and foreign players. They helped me a lot, especially in season two when I got opportunities to play four matches. I would say that the Gujarat Giants and the WPL gave me the platform to have a lot of experience and exposure to express myself," she said.

Sanjay Adesara, chief business officer, Adani Sportsline, also put forward his expectations for the team in the upcoming WPL season. “The expectation is straight and simple- as a team, the Gujarat Giants will try and give the best and give a great cricket experience to our fans out there, not only in Gujarat, but across the country and across the world.”

“That's the very simple expectation of what we have brought for the home audience. It's the first time we will be playing in front of our home crowd. So, that in itself is enough excitement for all of us.”

Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 squad: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, and Prakashika Naik

