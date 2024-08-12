Wriddhiman Saha ready to play for Bengal in all three formats next season

New Delhi, Aug 12 Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who returned to Bengal after two seasons with Tripura, expressed his plans to play in all three formats for the state in the forthcoming domestic season.

The 39-year-old Saha, who has played 40 Tests, scoring 1353 runs with three centuries and six fifties, had parted ways with Bengal in 2022-23 following a clash with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Debabrata Das, who alleged Saha was making excuses to avoid playing for Bengal.

However, on Monday, Saha said he would like to discuss the past and was focused on the upcoming season.

"I am happy and excited to be back in Bengal. I am looking forward to playing and giving my best for the state. As of now, my plan is to play in all three formats for Bengal, and it will depend on how things go ahead in the season," Wriddhiman said during a press meet at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

The right-handed batter was accompanied by the Cricket Association of Bengal President Snehasish Ganguly and CAB Hon. Secretary Naresh Ojha.

Speaking about Saha's return to Bengal, Snehasish Ganguly said, "It is a matter of great joy to welcome Wriddhi back in Bengal. He has served us a lot in the past. I hope his return will strengthen the team, and Bengal will aim for a better performance in the upcoming season. I wish Wriddi the very best for the forthcoming season."

Saha, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, credited former India captain Sourav Ganguly for helping settle things between him and CAB.

"Bengal now has a blend of both youth and experience. I hope this combination will help in building a strong team. As a team, we are not looking too far ahead, rather focusing on our job at hand and preparing well for the season," said Saha.

When asked about his age and retirement, Saha said, "Age is just a number for me. As long as I am motivated to play this game, I will continue playing. I have no plans for retirement as of now. As and when I think of quitting the game, I will retire from all formats of the game."

When quizzed about his role alongside young and promising wicketkeeper-batsman Abishek Porel, who has already established himself in the team, Wriddi said, "I will do anything possible for the betterment of the team. I will always be a team man, and I am ready to do what is best for the team and also, help prolong the cricketing career of a talented player like Abishek."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor