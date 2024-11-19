WSL 2024-25: Man City confirm forward Lauren Hemp has suffered a knee injury

Manchester, Nov 19 Manchester City have confirmed that they will be missing the services of woman forward Lauren Hemp after the English international had to go through a knee surgery. Hemp made her last appearance in City's Women’s Super League (WSL) win over Tottenham Hotspur, where she grabbed three assists in a 4-0 triumph at the Etihad Stadium.

“Manchester City can confirm that Lauren Hemp has undergone a successful knee surgery. The England international will now return to the City Football Academy to work closely with the Club’s medical team on her rehabilitation. “Everyone at Manchester City would like to wish Lauren the very best on her road to recovery,” read the statement by the club on their website.

Hemp was in incredible form before being injured, which also saw her win the October’s PFA WSL Fans’ Player of the Month honour. She also claimed the Women’s Super League (WSL) Player of the Month and Etihad Player of the Month awards after scoring twice and claiming two assists across three league outings since the end of September.

Hemp broke the deadlock during City's 2-0 win over West Ham which perfectly kicked off October, followed by her tireless display against Barcelona in the Champions League which the Cityzens won 2-0 at the Joie Stadium before she assisted the first of Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw’s two strikes at Anfield as the side recorded a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool.

She then set up another goal in the 3-2 win away to St. Polten in Europe ahead of her instrumental display in the comeback triumph over Aston Villa to close the month.

After the Villains had taken the lead at the Joie Stadium, she cancelled out their opener with a classy lob after expertly flicking the ball into the air with her head.

Hemp's injury is a blow to City's attacking line after the club had already confirmed, that summer signing Vivianne Miedema is currently sidelined after undergoing knee surgery. The player is said to have had a minor issue and is not expected to miss a large chunk of the season.

