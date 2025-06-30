WSL: Taylor Hinds to leave Liverpool as free agent

Liverpool, June 30 Liverpool FC Women have said that Taylor Hinds has decided to leave the club upon the expiration of her contract.

The defender departs the Reds as the club's third-highest appearance-maker in the Women's Super League era, behind only Gemma Bonner and Ashley Hodson.

Writing to supporters in a farewell message, Hinds said, "Dear Reds, I'm sorry I haven't had the chance to say a proper goodbye. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for making me feel so welcome when I joined back in 2020.

"We've shared some incredible highs that I'll never forget – being promoted back into the WSL and then having the chance of taking part in the 2022 parade, which was one of the best days of my life.

"I'll always be grateful for the love and support I received from all of you – I could always hear you. To the managers I've worked with and all the staff, thank you for constantly pushing me to be my best and helping me grow both on and off the pitch. Being given the opportunity to lead the team out on several occasions was an absolute honour and a moment of real pride."

Hinds enjoyed five seasons as a Liverpool player that saw her appear 131 times in all competitions and score eight goals. She arrived at the club in the summer of 2020 and helped Matt Beard's side win the FA Women's Championship in 2021-22.

In the campaigns that followed, the full-back would step up to become vice-captain and play an important role in re-establishing the team in the WSL.

"To my teammates over the years, some of you have become my friends for life. I truly wish each of you the very best in your futures. We have made some special memories on and off the pitch that will always stay with me.

"I wish nothing but continued success for this team and this club. I'm incredibly proud to have been part of this club and to have worn the shirt – it's truly been a privilege. Thank you for everything,” she added.

