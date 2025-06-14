WTC Final: Markram hits 136 as South Africa end their ICC title drought with 5-wicket win over Australia

London, June 14 After years of suffering sadness and heartbreak in knockout games of major tournaments, South Africa finally broke a 27-year knockout hoodoo to taste championship glory after beating Australia by six wickets to win the 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final on day four’s play at the Lord’s here on Saturday.

After ending day three’s play on 213/2 in their chase of 282, South Africa were finally on the doorstep of achieving glory. But with a history of folding under, that too when facing serial championship winners and WTC title-holders Australia, many were rightly cautious, though optimistic from the inside.

Markram, who ended day three with 102 not out, continued to trust his aggressive instincts to lead South Africa to championship glory with a magnificent 136, as the Proteas completed the chase in 83.4 overs to win the Ultimate Test, also their eighth straight win in the format.

Markram was at the forefront of South Africa winning the 2014 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, and this time too, he’s been at the front and centre by leading the side to a major senior championship win after the 1998 ICC Knockout, which is popularly known as the Champions Trophy.

Resuming from 213/2, South Africa were dealt an early blow when Temba Bavuma nicked off a back-of-the-length delivery behind to the keeper off Cummins and fell for 55 off 134 balls. With Nathan Lyon getting some turn, it meant that South Africa had to go through the nervy path in their quest to win the championship, with Australia keeping the pressure up and not giving any runs freely.

Markram, though, settled the nerves by crunching Cummins for four, before pulling him firmly through mid-wicket for another boundary. But Australia made another big strike when Mitchell Starc castled a jittery Tristan Stubbs through the gate and took out the leg-stump bail.

Once Australia wasted their third review of the innings, a clear sign of desperation, the writing was on the wall. Markram and David Bedingham were a picture of calmness while rotating the strike easily, as South Africa inched closer to the target.

The deficit came under 20 when Bedingham played a silky on-drive off Cummins, bringing the crowd of Proteas supporters to life. That hit a crescendo when Markram whipped Josh Hazlewood through mid-wicket for four, before taking three runs in the same fashion on the very next ball.

Though Markram couldn’t finish the chase as he flicked to mid-wicket and fell for 136 off Hazlewood, Kyle Verreynne hit the winning runs by carving Starc through cover-point to begin joyful, emotional celebrations in the dressing room, loyal supporters, family members, and former players in the Home of Cricket, as well as back home in South Africa.

Brief scores:

Australia 212 and 207 lost to South Africa 138 and 282/5 in 83.4 overs (Aiden Markram 136, Temba Bavuma 66; Mitchell Starc 3-66, Josh Hazlewood 1-58) by five wickets

