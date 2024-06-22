WTT Contender: Harmeet-Manav reach men's singles final, all India women's singles title clash set

Lagos [Nigeria], June 22 : The Indian table tennis duo of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar advanced to the finals of the men's doubles competition at the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender tournament in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday.

The Indian pair defeated the Chinese pair of Youde Kang and Xiankun Ning by 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 11-5).

In the women's doubles competition, there is going to be an all-India final as the pairs of Sreeja Akula-Archana Kamath and Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade moved to the finals.

During the semifinal, Sreeja and Archana defeated the compatriots Ayhika and Suthirtha Mukherjee by 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 12-10).

In the second semifinal, Chitale and Ghorpade won against Sun Sinan and Yijiye Ding of China by 3-1 (14-12, 6-11, 11-6, 11-7).

In the women's competitions, Sreeja, Suthirtha and Ayhika moved into the semifinals of the singles competition.

Ayhika lost to Yijiye Ding in the semifinals by 2-3 (7-11, 11-7, 2-11, 13-11, 4-11).

Suthirtha and Sreeja are yet to compete in the semifinals. In the quarterfinal, Suthirta defeated South Korea's Shin Yubin by 2-3 (11-9, 3-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6). On the other hand, Sreeja defeated compatriot Ghorpade by 11-6, 11-9, 11-8).

WTT Contender Lagos is being held from June 19 to June 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor