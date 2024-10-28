WTT Feeder Cagliari 2024: India's Krittwika Roy-Yashaswini Ghorpade secure women's doubles title

Rome [Italy], October 28 : The Indian pair of Krittwika Roy and Yashaswini Ghorpade secured the women's doubles title at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Cagliari 2024 table tennis tournament in Italy on Sunday.

Krittwika and Yashaswini secured a win over South Korea's Yoo Siwoo and Kim Haeun 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 14-12, 11-2) to win the title, as per Olympics.com.

Leading up to the title clash, the second-seeded Indian pair head defeated the Italian team of Arianna Barani and Maria Picu 3-0 in the first round before eliminating the Japanese team of Sachi Aoki and Sakura Yokoi in the quarterfinals with the same scoreline.

Krittwika and Yashaswini earned their title clash with a 3-1 win over fourth-seeded Germans Sophia Klee and Franziska Schreiner.

Ghorpade had also reached the mixed doubles event semifinals with Harmeet Desai, however, the top-seeded pair bowed out of the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Italy's John Oyebode and Gaia Monfardini - the fourth seeds who eventually went on to win the title.

In the women's singles, Ghorpade's run ended in the round of 16 after a crushing loss to South Korea's Lee Daeun

Harmeet had made it to the men's singles quarterfinals before a shock defeat to Malta's Amirreza Abbasi, who made it to the main draw using qualifiers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor