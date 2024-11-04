WTT Feeder Caracas 2024: Harmeet Desai secures men's singles, mixed doubles titles

Caracas [Venezuela], November 4 : Indian mixed doubles duo of Harmeet Desai and Krittwika Roy secured the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Caracas 2024 table tennis title in Venezuela on Sunday.

Also, Harmeet secured the men's singles title at the same event, as per Olympics.com.

In the title clash, Harmeet and Krittwika defeated Cuba's Jorge Campos and Daniela Fonseca Carrazana 3-2 (8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5) in a competitive final clash that went down the wire.

The duo had defeated China's Wang Kaibo and Liu Xinran in the semifinals to make it to the title clash. This is Krittwika's second WTT Feeder doubles title in two weeks as she also secured the women's doubles championship with Yashaswini Ghorpade in Cagliari.

Also, Mudit Dani, partnering with Lucia Cordero of Guatemala, was eliminated in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

In the women's singles competition, Krittwika also made it to the quarterfinals, while there were no other Indian women's player in action at Caracas.

In the men's singles competition, Desai, ranked at number 90, defeated France's Joe Seyfried by 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-6) to get the singles title

Seyfried was interestingly the player who knocked out other two Indian players in men's singles competition, including Mudit Dani in round of 16 and nehit Suravajjula in the semifinals.

Desai, who had earned a first round bye in the tournament due to his status as a second-seed, defeated Venezuela's Jesus Alejandro Tovar Giraldo in the second round before eliminating China's Li Enci in the pre-quarterfinals. He went on to secure thrilling 3-2 wins over China's Ning Xiankun and Portugal's Joao Monteiro in the quartes and semis, respectively.

Coming to the men's doubles, Desai and Dani secured a quarterfinal finish, while Snehit, with Argentina's Martin Bentancor reached the semifinals in the same category.

