WTT Feeder Series 2026: Sarthak-Hardee upset third seeds Snehit-Sayali in mixed doubles qualifying round

Vadodara, Jan 7 Sarthak Arya and Hardee Patel defeated third seeds Snehit Suravajjula and Sayali Wani with scores of 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, moving on to the second round of the mixed doubles qualifying. Meanwhile, the top singles players easily won their initial group matches at the WTT Feeder Series 2026, sponsored by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, held at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The first edition of the WTT Feeder Series in Vadodara, hosted by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, is organised by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda and executed by UTT.

In the singles group stage, Yashansh Malik, Sanyog Kapali, and Jash Modi in men's, as well as Selena Selvakumar, Nithya Mani, and Sampada Bhiwandikar in women's categories, won their opening matches.

Yashansh Malik faced tough competition from Preyesh Suresh, losing 11-8, 9-11, 7-11, 14-12, 11-8 in Group 1. In Group 2, Sanjoy Kapila defeated Harsh Merotha with scores of 11-1, 11-6, 11-3. Meanwhile, Jash Modi delivered an impressive performance in Group 3, defeating Nepal’s Rubin Maharjan 11-1, 11-2, 11-6 in men’s singles.

In women’s singles, Selena won against Mukta Dalvi with scores of 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 in Group 1. Nithya Mani defeated Sammridhi Banik with scores of 12-10, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9 in Group 2. Sampada Bhiwandikar made a comeback from a 1-2 set deficit to beat the young Naisha Rewaskar with scores of 11-8, 8-11, 11-13, 11-5, 12-10 in Group 3.

In Group 5, rising star Tanishka Kalbhairav beat Yashini Sivasankar 11-7, 12-10, 11-6, while Senhora D’Souza was defeated 7-11, 11-13, 7-11 by Aafrien Murad in Group 6.

Earlier, Dhairya Parmar and Anusha Kutumbale defeated Rajiv Sahu and Pranati Ramesh 11-5, 5-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8 in the first round of mixed doubles qualifying. They will now compete against the second seeds, Abhinandh Pradhivadhi and Nithya Mani.

