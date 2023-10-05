Wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem receives warm welcome in Imphal following Asian Games silver

Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 5 : Wushu player Roshibina Devi Naorem returned to Imphal on Thursday receiving a warm welcome from SAI officials and family members following her silver medal victory at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

As she walked out of the terminal, a crowd of enthusiastic fans who had gathered outside the airport greeted her with garlands. Numerous supporters and family members of the athlete have eagerly awaited her arrival at the airport.

Manipur's Roshibina bagged a silver medal for India in the women's 60 Kg Wushu at the Asian Games.

She missed a chance to win gold after losing in the final to her Chinese opponent Xiaowei Wu 2-0. However, Roshibina has upgraded the colour of her medal from bronze, which she won in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Naorim received a first-round bye in the round of 16, and had her first-round match against Mubashra Akhtar of Pakistan in the quarterfinals. She defeated Mubashra 2-0 to reach the semis and assured herself a medal. In the semifinals, she narrowly missed out by a score of 1-0 to China's Cai Yingying, but it was an amazing game nonetheless.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rohibina for her achievement.

"Our dedicated and talented Roshibina Devi Naorem has won a Silver Medal in Wushu, Women's Sanda 60 kg. She has showcased extraordinary talent and relentless pursuit of excellence. Her discipline and determination are also admirable. Congratulations to her" the Prime Minister posted on X.

