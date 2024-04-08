WWE WrestleMania 40 Result: Cody Rhodes Beats Roman Reigns to Become New Universal Champion

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to end his historic title reign in a chaotic main event that involved John Cena and The Undertaker. Rhodes got help from Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins and WWE legends the Undertaker on John Cena to finally thwart The Bloodline. Rhodes used a triple Cross Rhodes to pin Reigns, finally. It ended the fourth-longest world championship reign in WWE history, beginning during the pandemic in August 2020.

For Rhodes, 38, it’s the completion of a lifelong dream: He finally gets to hold a WWE world championship, which no one in his family has ever had. The WWWF championship was taken from his father, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, after he only defeated “Superstar” Billy Graham by countout at Madison Square Garden on September 26, 1977.

Everyone that interfered in Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes



• Jimmy Uso

• Jey Uso

• Solo Sikoa

• John Cena

• The Rock

• Shield Seth Rollins

The night started off differently. For the first time in WWE, Cody's wife Brandi was by his side during a very special entrance. The challenger donned a skull mask like his logo to signify that this year would not end the same way. But Rhodes got the final laugh by defeating Reigns and the Samoan Bloodline in the main event to officially become WWE’s new babyface champion and the leader of the next era in WWE history.