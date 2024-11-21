Yastika Bhatia ruled out of remainder of WBBL 10 due to wrist fracture

Melbourne, Nov 21 India wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of remainder of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 10) due to a wrist fracture, said the Melbourne Stars.

"Indian international Yastika Bhatia will miss the remainder of the tournament after further scans revealed a small fracture in her wrist. There is no change to the Melbourne Stars squad to take on the Heat at Allan Border Field tomorrow night (Friday)," Stars said in a media release.

Yastika was selected by the Stars with pick 21 in the Overseas Player Draft and joined the squad in Sydney off the back of India's ODI series against New Zealand.

In her maiden WBBL match on November 1, the left-hander hit 28-ball 36 against the Sydney Sixers. A day later, she went on to bag the Player of the Match in her second game as she top-scored with 57 from 46 deliveries against the Hobart Hurricanes to steer the Stars to their second win of the season. Overall, she made 154 runs for the Stars in six innings, at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of nearly 105.

Yastika, who made her comeback from a five-month knee injury layoff during the home ODI series against New Zealand, has been named in the India squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia that begins on December 5.

After sustaining an injury during the WBBL, the wicketkeeper-batter is racing against time to be fit for the Australia tour.

Melbourne Stars squad vs Brisbane Heat: Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Ines McKeon, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, and Deepti Sharma.

