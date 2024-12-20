Year-end review: From Paralympic success to youngest World Chess Champion, a landmark year for Indian sports

New Delhi [India], December 20 : The year 2024 has been a monumental one for Indian sports, with the nation achieving unprecedented success on the global stage. From record-breaking performances at the Paris Paralympic Games to historic wins in chess, India has showcased its rising prowess in multiple disciplines. These remarkable feats, supported by groundbreaking initiatives and a renewed focus on athlete empowerment, reflect the nation's commitment to fostering sporting excellence and inspiring future generations.

India concluded its participation in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 (July 26 to August 11) with a remarkable haul of 6 medals, including 1 silver and 5 bronze. The shooting discipline played a pivotal role in this achievement, with athletes Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, and Swapnil Kusale bringing home three bronze medals.

Additionally, Neeraj Chopra earned a silver medal in Javelin Throw, Aman Sehrawat claimed a bronze in Wrestling, and the Indian Hockey Team successfully defended its bronze medal. In a moment of national pride, all medal-winning athletes were invited as special guests during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, 2024. Following this, they interacted with the Hon'ble Prime Minister.

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, held from August 28 to September 8, 2024, saw India making history with its largest-ever contingent. India's athletes delivered an exceptional performance, winning 29 medals, including 7 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze, securing 18th place in the medal tally. This historic performance marks the country's best-ever achievement in Paralympic history.

India's chess prowess reached new heights at the 45th International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, where the Indian Men's and Women's Chess Teams made history by both winning gold medals. The men's team, with stellar players like Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, and Vidit Gujrathi, dominated the competition, winning 10 out of 11 matches and defeating Slovenia in the final round. Gukesh D and Arjun Erigaisi earned individual gold medals for their exceptional performances.

The Indian women's chess team, consisting of Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali R, Divya Dshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, and Tania Sachdev, overcame early setbacks to defeat Azerbaijan in the final round, securing the title. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded India's young chess players for their historic achievement and the victorious teams were felicitated by the Prime Minster in New Delhi, celebrating this remarkable achievement in Indian chess history.

In the end, D Gukesh also made history as the youngest World Chess Champion by defeating China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore held from November 25-December 12. At the age of 18 years, Gukesh became the youngest FIDE World Championship title winner in history.

The ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women through Action) Women's Leagues have been conducted across 20 sports disciplines throughout the country, focusing on engaging women athletes from even the smallest towns and villages. With 766 competitions held so far, 83,763 women athletes have participated in the initiative, further strengthening India's commitment to empowering women in sports.

The KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification) program has made significant strides in identifying young sports talent across India. Two phases of the program have been completed, utilizing modern technology and best practices. Over 1.8 lakh assessments have been conducted nationwide to identify school-going children between the ages of 9 and 18, ensuring a seamless and efficient talent identification system.

The RESET (Retired Sportsperson Empowerment Training) Programme was launched on 29th August 2024 with the goal of empowering retired athletes. The program equips retired sportspersons with the necessary knowledge and skills, making them more employable in various career sectors. A total of 30 trainees from 14 States/UTs across 18 disciplines have successfully completed the training so far.

