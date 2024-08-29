"Yes, I Want to Be the Virat Kohli of Indian Badminton in the Coming Years," Says Lakshya Sen (Watch Video)

23-year-old Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen has set his sights on becoming the Virat Kohli of Indian badminton. In a recent appearance on The Ranveer Show, Sen was compared to Kohli's iconic 'Shot of the Century' during the 2022 T20 World Cup. Sen responded, "Why not! I mean at the same time, he’s done a lot for Indian cricket. Yes, I want to be the Virat Kohli of Indian badminton in the coming years."

Sen, who impressed audiences with his performances at the Paris Olympics 2024, reached the semifinals but fell short of a medal. He lost to Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal (20-22, 14-21) and to Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match (21-13, 16-21, 11-21).

In addition to his notable performance at the Paris Olympics, Sen became the first Indian male badminton player to reach the semi-finals in Olympic history. His strong showing has set high expectations for his future performances.

Virat Kohli remains a significant figure in world cricket. At 35, Kohli continues to be one of the most influential players in the game, known for his dedication, skill, and fitness. His contributions have inspired many athletes across different sports.

Kohli recently retired from T20I cricket following India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados, where he played a match-winning innings in the final against South Africa. His next international assignment will be the Test series against Bangladesh, starting September 19 in Chennai, followed by a series against New Zealand at home. Kohli will also be preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, aiming for a third consecutive Test series win in Australia, a feat achieved under his captaincy in 2018-19.