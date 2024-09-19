Yorkshire appoint Gavin Hamilton as general manager

Yorkshire, Sep 19 The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) have appointed Gavin Hamilton as its new general manager of cricket.

In this newly created role, Hamilton will be responsible for delivering cricket success across all formats of the game for the club. Former international cricketer, brings a wealth of cricket expertise along with senior business and commercial management experience, having previously served as Managing Director (MD) in prominent hospitality and sports industry organisations.

Hamilton will officially join the YCCC Executive team on November 1, following his role as MD at PURE Co. He has also held key commercial positions with major companies such as the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) and Heineken UK.

As a player, Hamilton represented both England and Scotland in international cricket and captained Scotland in the ICC Cricket World Cup during the 2008/09 season. On the domestic front, he spent 11 years with YCCC, rising through the academy ranks to become a capped player in 1998 and contributing to the Championship-winning team in 2001. He also spent two seasons playing for Durham CCC.

Hamilton said: “I am delighted to soon be starting my new role at The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the club where I started my career and enjoyed over a decade playing with some great players.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and my ambition in this role is to support the Club in achieving sustainable success and to encourage and improve the players and the teams both on and off the pitch.

“It is clear the Club is very ambitious and driven to deliver success for the Men and Women’s teams. I believe that so much of what we need is already in place and I am looking forward to working with a talented staff and passionate board to help them to unlock the potential of this fantastic club," he added.

Sanjay Patel, Interim CEO for YCCC said: “We would like to welcome Gavin to the team at Yorkshire.

“Through the interview process we were impressed by Gavin’s cricket knowledge, business acumen and ability to bring people together. We are confident that he will work with the excellent team here at the Club to achieve that vision.

“The Executive team and Board look forward to working with Gavin and collectively delivering long-term success for YCCC.”

