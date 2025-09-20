You all gave your best: Suryakumar Yadav tells Oman players during their candid conversation

Abu Dhabi, Sep 20 Suryakumar Yadav had an honest talk with the Oman national team players after India beat them in the final group match of the Asia Cup 2025, and encouraged them to reach greater heights by sharing valuable advice and experiences.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video from after Friday’s game, where squad members of Oman, along with support staff, gathered around Yadav as he shared insights into a player’s mentality when approaching a game.

“After the power play, any team will try to control the game. In that situation, it is you who has to play the game strategically. There are many things for any team to learn, including us. I believe it is essential to maintain the energy and the vibe for each other. Like you were sitting together, sitting together no matter what is happening, if you’re 50 for 5 or 60 for no loss, that energy is spread,” the Mumbai batter was seen telling the players in the video.

The 35-year-old emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong and healthy relationship with players outside the ground, noting how it helps in creating a strong bond on the field.

“See, each batsman who comes in will keep contributing. I will always say that outside the ground, the time you spend together and the effort you put in are reflected on the field. As soon as someone scored 50, I saw everyone standing. No one was waiting. He also ran from inside (the dressing room). In my opinion, this is one thing,” he said.

Speaking further, Yadav said, “In the last press conference, I mentioned some things that are bigger than just how you play. This is what always makes the game bigger. Keep this in mind. After stepping off the ground, you should feel like this. You should feel sleepy today, knowing ‘we gave our best.’ Whether you win or lose, it will be decided by your attitude and culture. You all gave your best, and the result is in front of you. What more can I say?”

When one of the players from the Oman side informed the Indian T20I skipper about their World Cup Qualifiers preparations, saying, “The team is getting ready for the World Cup qualifier. This team is going to play the World Cup qualifier,” Suryakumar interrupted him by adding-

“I want to correct you. This team is ready for the World Cup qualifier. The brand of cricket you played; remember the taste of it. When you wake up tomorrow, remember the kind of cricket we played. Keep this in mind and continue moving forward. They say you’re getting ready, but I tell you, you’re all set and ready.”

India will face Pakistan in their upcoming Asia Cup clash on 21 September as the teams start their Super Fours campaign, aiming for a spot in the final.

