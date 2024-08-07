"You are champion among champions," PM Narendra Modi consoles Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification ahead of Gold medal bout

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Shortly after India received a huge setback at the Paris Olympics with the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the 50 Kg Women's wrestling final, the grappler was consoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister termed Vinesh a champion among champions.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," the Prime Minister said.

As per sources, the Prime Minister spoke to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and sought firsthand information from PT Usha on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback.

The Prime Minister asked the IOA President to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh's case.

He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh, the sources said.

In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was earlier today disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event.

Vinesh was scheduled to take on United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match. A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, India can continue to hope for medals from the athletics arena. Athlete Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final which gets underway on early Thursday morning, IST.

Earlier, Sable stormed into the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase after finishing fifth at the Stade de France. He finished in the fifth spot by clocking 8:15.43s behind Morocco's Mohamed Tindouft (8:10.62s), Ethiopia's Samuel Firewu (8:11.61s), Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot (8:12.02s) and Japan's Ryuji Miura (8:12.41s).

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will also be in action tonight where she will be seen competing in the Women's 49 KG category.

Wrestler Antim Panghal will play her Round of 16 bout in the Women's Freestyle 53 KG category later on Wednesday. India has won 3 medals so far at the Paris Olympics, all from the shooting competition.

