'You brought calm, courage & deep love for Test cricket every time you played': Tendulkar congratulates Pujara on wonderful career

New Delhi, Aug 24 Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Cheteshwar Pujara on a 'wonderful career' after the India stalwart announced his retirement on Sunday, hailing the No. 3 mainstay for bringing “calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket” to every innings and celebrating a career defined by resilience and classical technique.

"Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played. Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team," Tendulkar wrote on X.

According to Tendulkar, Pujara's contribution in India's 2018 Test series win in Australia was a standout moment of his career. He was the cornerstone of the 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar triumph, compiling 521 runs and surviving 1,200-plus balls, starting with an endurance-testing 11-hour masterpiece in Adelaide that set up India’s first series win in Australia.

"Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!"

Pujara capped off his remarkable career with 103 Test appearances, scoring 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60. His tally includes 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries, making him India’s eighth-highest run-scorer in the longest format of the game.

A key figure in India’s successful Test run during the late 2010s, he was renowned for his gritty performances in challenging conditions and his resilience under pressure, embodying the essence of traditional Test match batting. He also played in the World Test Championship finals in both 2021 and 2023.

At home, his centuries built India’s fortress; overseas, his defiance gave the team belief that improbable Test victories abroad were possible.

Among his many unforgettable contributions at home, his 92 in Bengaluru against Australia in 2017, his epic 206* at Ahmedabad in 2012 against England, and his twin double centuries — 204 and 202 against Australia at Hyderabad and Ranchi respectively — stand out.

