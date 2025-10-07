'You can’t put a price on it': Aus 'A' coach Tim Paine hails India 'A' tour as excellent learning for next generation

New Delhi, Oct 7 Former Test captain Tim Paine, who was head coach of the Australia A programme in Lucknow and Kanpur, believes the recent tour of India has provided the country's emerging cricketers with the kind of experience that will benefit them when called upon for Test cricket in the subcontinent.

India 'A' unofficial ODI series against Australia A ended 2-1. Paine believes the series provided cricketers with experience that “you can’t put a price on” as they adapted to extreme heat, unfamiliar wickets, and a contrasting style of play.

"It’s been an excellent experience for this young group of Aussie cricketers to come and play in these extreme conditions,” Paine said. “The heat, particularly yesterday, was something these guys don’t get to experience often. For a young group of guys to come and experience this, hopefully before they have to play in a Test match over here, you can’t put a price on it."

“In the first match, on a flatter wicket, our guys batted like Australians – lots of power and boundaries. But then India batted and went about it completely differently: ones, twos, manipulating fields, batting square of the wicket. To see our guys adapt in the second game and show they could go up and down the gears has been really pleasing," he added.

Paine also expressed hope that the tour would be crucial in readying this group for their upcoming major assignment in the subcontinent.

“International cricket is as hard as it gets and then you add these foreign conditions on top of it. It’s near on impossible to expect someone to come here for the first time and succeed straight away in a Test match. That’s why tours like this are so important. So far, this series has been a great success, and hopefully we’ll see the fruits of it in 2027," said the 35-Test former gloveman.

The conditions have even tested some of Australia’s fittest young talents. Campbell Kellaway, the Victorian batter who high-performance staff regard as one of the most fit Australian cricket prospects of recent times, was among those who were humbled by the north-Indian climate.

“Campbell Callaway is a great example – someone who loves to train and does everything at high intensity – but he’s had days here where he’s lost seven or eight kilos and been completely exhausted. For him to learn that he can’t prepare the same way in these conditions will be invaluable when he comes back in 2027," said Paine.

India’s unique method for developing players has also impressed Paine, with wickets set up across the country to provide diverse learning opportunities.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the opportunities to come over and learn on the red clay and black clay pitches. Even the subtle differences between the two types of pitches, and hybrids of both, require different skill sets and approaches. A lot of our guys had no idea that you could get two or three different types of clays – and they all play differently," he further said.

The stark difference in surfaces has been key to the challenge.

“We’ve been really lucky here at the Ekana Sports City to be playing on the red clay wickets, which you don’t get in Australia. How dry they are, how much they spin, how much they bounce has been a real challenge for our batting group. And for our big quicks, just how hot it is bowling three or four-over spells and being absolutely spent is something you don’t experience in Australia or English conditions.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor