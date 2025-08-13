Youngest player of the league, 16-year-old Kimkima wins player of the day award on Day 9 of Pro Panja League Season 2

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 13 : Pro Panja League, co-founded by Parvinn Dabass and Preeti Jhangiani, continued to deliver adrenaline-packed performances by some of the best arm-wrestlers in the country on day 9 of season 2. Kiraak Hyderabad defeated Rohtak Rowdies in a tight contest to become the first team to cross 100 points and maintain their gap at the top of the standings.

Home team MP Hathodas turned its tide around by defeating Mumbai Muscle with a massive margin of 25-7. 16-year-old Kimkima of MP Hathodas stole the spotlight by winning the player of the day after a dominant display against Vikram Sekhawat of Mumbai Muscle.

Kiraak Hyderabad's Stewe Thomas won the Bullet Badshaho ka Badshah award for his stellar flash-pin against Manoj Debnath of Rohtak Rowdies, according to a release from Pro Panja League.

In Undercard Fixture 1, Kiraak Hyderabad opened strongly in the 65 kg Women's category as Madhura KN defeated Rohtak Rowdies' Ribasuk Lyngdoh Mawphlang 2-0. The momentum shifted in the 65+ kg division, where Rohtak Rowdies' Nirmal Devi secured a commanding 2-0 win over Jincy Jose of Kiraak Hyderabad. In the specially-abled category, Srinivas BV kept the Rowdies' winning run going with a composed 2-0 triumph against Chandan Kumar Behera from Kiraak Hyderabad.

Undercard Fixture 2 saw MP Hathodas face Mumbai Muscle. In the 100 kg category, Md Hashim gave Hathodas the perfect start with a 2-0 victory over Mumbai's Tom Joseph. Despite Tom's relentless attacks, MD Hashim did brilliantly to hold and win two rounds on the trot. The specially-abled category followed suit for MP Hathodas as Niranjan Singh defeated Krishna Sharma of Mumbai Muscle 2-0. The 65 kg category saw Mumbai Muscles fight back as Bandarika Kharkongor defeated MP Hathodas' Arvika Dutta with a slim scoreline of 2-1.

The Main Card Fixture 1 began with Kiraak Hyderabad prevailing in the 70 kg category, where Stewe Thomas enjoyed a dominant 10-0 win over Manoj Debnath of Rohtak Rowdies, winning both the bonus points and the challenger round.

Rohtak Rowdies responded in the 100 kg division as star player Dara Singh outmuscled Kiraak Hyderabad's Amit Singh for a 4-1 win. Dara Singh adopted a defensive strategy in the first two rounds, aiming to tire his opponent out, and ultimately secured the third round and the two bonus points.

The 90 kg bout closed the fixture on a high for Kiraak Hyderabad, with Siddharth Malakar overcoming Pranjit Saikia of Rohtak Rowdies 6-3 in a highly entertaining contest.

Siddharth won the first round with ease, but Pranjit bounced back by pinning his opponent in the next two rounds. However, Siddharth did well to defend and hold his ground in the challenger round, earning his side five extra points and securing the tie. Kiraak Hyderabad won the fixture 18-12 over Rohtak Rowdies.

The Main Card Fixture 2 opened with a dominant performance from Kimkima of MP Hathodas, who swept aside Mumbai Muscle's Vikram Sekhawat 10-0 in the 100+ kg category. Despite being the youngest player in the league, Kimkima showed great class in winning all three rounds and the challenger round to claim crucial points for MP Hathodas.

The 100 kg clash was a nail-biter, with Pramod Mukhi of Mumbai Muscle and Kanan Borgohain of MP Hathodas split five points apiece. It was a gruelling contest between the two, but Pramod managed to win all three rounds in fine fettle. However, Pramod couldn't pin his opponent in under seven seconds when he claimed the challenger round, as Kanan did well to hold his position and win five points for MP Hathodas.

The day ended with more success for MP Hathodas as Arya P flash-pinned Ardhra Suresh for three successive rounds to claim a dominant 5-0 win. MP Hathodas won over Mumbai Muscle with a massive margin of 25-7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor