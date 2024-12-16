Youngest World Chess Champion D Gukesh receives hearty welcome at Chennai Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16 : D Gukesh, India's newly-crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Championship title winner, received a rousing welcome at the Chennai Airport on Monday.

India's chess prodigy, Gukesh, last week made history by defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the FIDE World Championship match.

Fans turned up in numbers to welcome the youngest world chess champion at the Chennai Airport. Gukesh was surrounded by people as he made his way out of the airport.

"I am very glad to be here. I could see the support that and what it means to India. You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy," Gukesh told reporters after arriving at the airport.

The championship, which was tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated in a stellar performance by Gukesh, securing a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren.

Following his triumph, Gukesh was overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears. Gukesh termed the win as the "best moment of his life" in the post-match press conference.

Following the game, Liren said in the post-match press conference, "I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survive. It is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

When Gukesh finally received his trophy following his triumph in a heartwarming gesture, he handed it over to his parents immediately.

At the end of game 13, the scores are level at six and a half points each, with one classical game left, as per FIDE. At this point, one move or one mistake could be the point of difference. The game lasted for 68 moves.

