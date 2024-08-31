"Your focus and accuracy...": Tendulkar, Bhaker hail Paralympics bronze medalist Rubina Francis

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker congratulated para-shooter Rubina Francis for her bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday.

Legendary batter Tendulkar said that Rubina's "focus and accuracy" has brought immense pride to the nation.

"@Rubina_PLY, congratulations on a well-deserved bronze! Your focus and accuracy in the 10m air pistol event have brought immense pride to the nation. Keep hitting those targets! #Paralympics," tweeted Sachin.

Manu, who secured two bronze medals in the recently concluded Paris Olympics in individual air pistol and mixed air pistol team competitions, also congratulated Rubina, Manish Narwal and Preethi Pal for their medals in the Paris Paralympics and urged the country to celebrate the medals won by para-athletes.

"A big congratulations to Rubina Francis, Preethi Pal & Manish Narwal for their medal achievements at the Paris Paralympics 2024! Let's celebrate these amazing Para-athletes together," tweeted Manu.

Indian middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara also tweeted, "Congratulations Rubina Francis for clinching Bronze! You have made the country proud."

She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final of the ongoing marquee event. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points)

Earlier in the qualification round, Rubina finished sixth in the qualification round of P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1.

Rubina collected a total of 556 points (90, 90, 95, 92, 95, 94) in six rounds of the qualification stage.

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8.

Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver medal in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Athlete Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women's T35 100 m race. Preethi secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

