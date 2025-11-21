Yusuf Pathan inaugurates the 38th center of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in Dibrugarh (Assam)

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], November 20: Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) today announced a significant expansion into Northeast India with the grand inauguration of its 38th center at Sansys Smart School in Dibrugarh, Assam. This milestone establishes the academy's second center in the Northeastern region extending its commitment to deliver world- class coaching and mentorship to the aspiring youth of the region.

The Inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr. Yusuf Pathan, the celebrated former Indian cricketer and co-founder of CAP. His presence has served as a huge source of inspiration for the young talents of Dibrugarh.



“Our vision is to see India move from a sport-loving to a sport-playing nation and to this end, this new center is a promise to the budding cricketers of Assam that we are here to build a foundation for their dreams with the right guidance, technique and spirit and to open a door to the highest levels of the game” said Mr. Yusuf Pathan”

With a proven legacy of training over 16,000 students and guiding more than 475 cricketers into prestigious tournaments like the Ranji Trophy, IPL, and other premier domestic circuits, CAP continues to solidify its position as a key player in fostering the next generation of cricketers. In the recent Vinoo Mankad Trophy, three of our players has represented U-19 Rajasthan State team.

“Furthermore, we have proudly joined forces as an official academy partner of Ten X You, a high-performance sportswear brand. As part of this partnership, our students will get comprehensive sponsorship support to advance their development. Moreover, our recent partnership with one of the India's leading foundations will create extensive opportunities for deserving talent “The first major initiative under this partnership will be a PAN India scholarship program designed to ensure that financial limitations never prevent a promising cricketer from accessing world-class training and development opportunities at CAP” added Mr. Vasdev.

CAP is committed to expanding its footprint further with plans to launch more than 25 new centres in tier II and tier III cities. CAP is soon launching centers in Hyderabad, Berhampur (Odisha), Madhubani (Bihar), Karim Nagar (Telangana) and Kolkata.

