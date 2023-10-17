Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023: Eight teams qualify for playoffs, title race begins in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu)[India], October 17 : Palani Tuskers and Chola Veerans among eight teams extended their sensational run to qualify for the Summit round of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 which kickstarts at the Fatima College Indoor Stadium in Madurai.

The kabaddi tournament, which empowers India's budding kabaddi stars with a highly competitive platform, brought thrilling action for the fans in an exciting format wherein 116 nail-biting matches were played in the first five rounds. While Palani Tuskers, Chola Veerans and Nilgiri Knights made their way into the Summit round after powerful performances in the promotion round, Aravalli Arrows, Murthal Magnets, Panchala Pride, Vijayanagara Veers and Hampi Heroes held their nerves well in the Survival round to progress into the playoffs stage.

The final will be played on October 22.

The ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 witnessed some stellar performances from the young Indian players, showcasing glimpses of India's bright future in the sport. The 23-year-old Suresh Veeraswami Oruganti of Vijayanagara Veers has impressed the most in the attacking department with the highest 192 raid points whereas Murthal Magnets' Sonu Mahender Rathee currently leads as the top-defender with 66 points followed by Lokesh Jaisaram Ghosliya of Aravalli Arrows (54 points) and Gowtham Murgan of Chola Veerans (53 points).

Besides offering a much-needed platform, the Yuva Kabaddi Series also nurtures the young kabaddi talent of India as it aims to provide exposure and opportunities for future stars to compete with the best and learn from them. The tournament also aims to popularise kabaddi among the masses and create a fan base for the sport.

The tournament also serves as a feeder line for players who go on to represent India and various franchises of the Pro Kabaddi league.

India won Gold in both the men's and women's kabaddi events at the recently concluded Hangzhou Asian Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor