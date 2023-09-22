Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 to kickstart on Sunday

New Delhi [India], September 22 : The sixth edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series 2023 will kickstart on Sunday with the Monsoon Edition 2023 scheduled to take place at the Fatima College Indoor Stadium in Madurai from September 24 to October 22.

Launched in 2022, the tournament has been providing a highly competitive environment for the country's budding Kabaddi stars, as eight of the 12 players in India's recent Junior Kabaddi World Cup success have progressed through the Yuva Kabaddi Series programme, as per a press release from Yuva Kabaddi Series.

"The Yuva Kabaddi Series has been instrumental in shaping the future of Indian Kabaddi with over 30 players earning a spot in Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 through the New Young Player (NYP) initiative. Through this series, we are committed to nurturing young talent for the sport. Our aim is to take the sport to every corner of the country, and we’ve increased the teams from 10 to 16 with players now coming from states like Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, and Rajasthan among others," commented the CEO, Yuva Kabaddi Series, Vikas Gautam.

The tournament provides a professional platform to next-gen players (U-23, Below 80 kgs), grooming them for the biggest stage and also allowing them to showcase their talent within an extremely competitive framework. To date, over 1100 youth players have engaged in 618 matches involving 60 coaches, and overseen by 153 officials.

Besides creating a viable career pathway in sport, the series targets more well-rounded individuals out of the players by offering them support in financial literacy, media training and training in nutrition during the time spent with the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

The upcoming monsoon edition will witness thrilling competition in the presence of 300-plus players representing 16 states from across the country competing in 132 high-intensity matches.

Tamil Nadu Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiagarajan, will inaugurate the tournament on Sunday.

The participating teams are:

Aravalli Arrows, Himalayan Tahrs, Sindh Sonics, Kaziranga Rhinos, Hampi Heroes, Chambal Challengers, Maurya Mavericks, Panchala Pride, Tadoba Tigers, Maratha Marvels, Defending Champions Palani Tuskers, Periyar Panthers, Chola Veerans, Murthal Magnets, Vijayanagara Veers and Nilgiri Knights with players participating from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tripura, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, Karnataka and Telangana.

The Six Round Schedule:

Challenger Round: September 24-28

Promotion, Relegation Round: September 29 to October 8

Survival Round: October 9-15

Booster Round: October 11-13

Summit Round: October 16-22.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor