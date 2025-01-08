Yuva Kabaddi Series: Aravalli Arrows hand Palani Tuskers first defeat; Murthal Magnets secure maiden win in Division1

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 8 : The 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 1, held at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore, delivered a day of surprises, with the Palani Tuskers suffering their first defeat and the Murthal Magnets finally breaking their winless streak on Tuesday, as per a release from Yuva Kabaddi Series.

The day began with the Murthal Magnets claiming their maiden win by defeating the Karpagam Raiders 40-32. Vinay delivered a stellar all-round performance, contributing 15 raid points and three tackle points. Despite R. Gowtham's 14 raid points for the Raiders, a lack of support from his teammates resulted in their loss.

In the second match, the Sonipat Spartans handed the Jaipur Thunders their fifth consecutive defeat with a 45-33 victory. Ankit Saharwa led the Spartans' charge with 12 raid points, while Naveen Sharma and Pankaj contributed six tackle points each. For Jaipur, Praveen's High 5 and Mohit Gurjar's all-round effort weren't enough to turn the tide.

The third game saw the Aravalli Arrows stun the previously unbeaten Palani Tuskers with a 35-28 victory. Ankit Jat was the standout performer, securing nine tackle points, while Chetan Choudhary earned a High 5. Despite M. Esakkiraja's High 5 for the Tuskers, their raiding unit fell short, leading to their first defeat.

The final match of the day featured a close contest between the Kurukshetra Warriors and the Chennai Tamizhans, with the Warriors edging out a 32-30 win. Sachin Jagbir shone with 14 raid points, while Sachin added a High 5 to the Warriors' tally. For Chennai, Stanly Packiaraj recorded a Super 10 and Sakthivel R earned a High 5, but their efforts fell just short.

Please find below the schedule for Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 1 matches on Wednesday, January 8 :

Match 21, Jaipur Thunders vs Murthal Magnets

Match 22, Karpagam Raiders vs Sonipat Spartans

Match 23, Aravalli Arrows vs Chennai Tamizhans

Match 24, Palani Tuskers vs Kurukshetra Warriors.

