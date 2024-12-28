Yuva Kabaddi Series: Chandigarh Chargers climb up to top; UP Falcons remain unbeaten in Division 2 matches

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)[India], December 28 : The fifth day of the 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 2 at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education witnessed exciting action as teams fought for the top 2 spots.

The day began with Chandigarh Chargers overpowering Panchala Pride 47-27. Dinesh stole the spotlight with a Super 10, while Gurmeet Dalal and Lakshay contributed with High 5s in defence. Panchala Pride's Aditya Kumar and Rahul Kumar managed eight points each but couldn't stop the Chargers' onslaught.

In the second match, UP Falcons kept their winning streak alive with a narrow 30-26 victory over Hampi Heroes. Rachit Yadav and Ashish Bhati led the charge with seven raid points each, and Navneet Nagar got a High 5. For Hampi, Darshan R also achieved a High 5, but his efforts lacked support from the rest of the team.

In the third match, Chola Veerans secured a hard-fought 35-32 win over Delhi Dhurandhars. Iyyappan Veerapandian was the standout performer for Chola, scoring an impressive 13 raid points. Delhi's Kunal Tanwar displayed an all-round effort, collecting nine points, but his team fell short in the final moments.

The day concluded with Vizag Victors defeating Sindh Sonics 50-39 in a high-scoring encounter. Samara Simha Reddy Gunimini delivered a stellar performance with 19 raid points, receiving solid support from his teammates. For the Sonics, Balraj Singh was the lone warrior, amassing 17 raid points, but the lack of support from his team proved costly.

Schedule for Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 2 matches on Saturday:

Match 23, Chola Veerans vs Vizag Victors, 3:45 PM IST

Match 24, Delhi Dhurandhars vs Hyderabad Hurricanes, 5:15 PM IST.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor