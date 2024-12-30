Yuva Kabaddi Series: Chandigarh Chargers win big; solidify their position at top

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Dec 30 Chandigarh Chargers, Chola Veerans, Vizag Victors, and UP Falcons won their respective matches in the 11th edition of Yuva Kabaddi Series, which delivered a lineup of high-scoring games on the seventh day of Division 2 at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, here.

The day's first match witnessed a commanding performance by the table-toppers, Chandigarh Chargers, as they dismantled Sindh Sonics with a massive 56-26 victory. Dinesh and Lakshay were the stars of the show, with Dinesh scoring an impressive 17 raid points while Lakshay shone in defense with a High 5. For Sindh Sonics, Dheeraj managed a High 5 but lacked the necessary support from his teammates here on Sunday.

In the second encounter, Chola Veerans delivered a resounding 62-18 win over a struggling Panchala Pride side, which remains winless in the competition. Raider Iyyappan Veerapandian led the charge for Veerans with a Super 10, supported by solid performances on both ends of the mat. Panchala's Ghanshyam Das also earned a Super 10, but the lack of team effort cost them dearly.

The third match brought some much-needed excitement as Hampi Heroes and Vizag Victors battled to a thrilling 36-36 tie. Hampi’s defense was anchored by Akash Mohan, who secured eight tackle points. On the other hand, Vizag's Gali Lakshma Reddy shone with nine raid points to keep the game evenly poised.

In the final game of the day, UP Falcons soared to a 44-21 victory over Hyderabad Hurricanes. Anand Yadav emerged as the hero, coming off the bench to secure a Super 10. Hyderabad Hurricanes, however, struggled throughout the game, with Suresh Oruganti finishing as their top scorer with just six raid points.

Earlier, the day kicked off with an exhibition match on Sunday as part of the 16th Isha Gramotsavam. This special game featured Delhi Dhurandhars taking on Karpagam Raiders in a unique setting in front of the iconic Adiyogi statue at the Isha Foundation. Karpagam Raiders defeated Delhi Dhurandhars 36-22 in a thrilling match.

The Isha Gramotsavam is celebrated as Bharat’s largest rural sports festival, involving five states and one union territory, over 43,000 players (including more than 10,000 women), 35,000 villages, and 4,858 teams. This year’s event was graced by the presence of the Sports Minister of India, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and cricket legend Virender Sehwag as chief guests.

